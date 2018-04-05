Fairborn to welcome new Habitat homes

FAIRBORN — Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — the largest single-site employer in Ohio — will work shoulder-to-shoulder with the City of Fairborn and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton to build two new homes for local families.

The City of Fairborn has been a partner with Dayton Habitat, a partnership that Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller plans to continue for years to come. Last year, Dayton Habitat dedicated two homes in Fairborn and is on track to dedicate three new homes this year.

Dayton Habitat provides local families with the opportunity of an affordable mortgage. Families in the program volunteer and attend several educational classes to teach them how to be successful homeowners and good neighbors. In 2017, Habitat homeowners provided $227,627.38 in property tax revenue in Greene and Montgomery Counties. The increase in revenue and work toward improving communities makes Dayton Habitat a natural partner organization for the Greater Dayton Area.

“’Service Before Self’ is one of our Air Force Core Values and something that we share with the entire Miami Valley community,” said Marie Vanover, director of the public affairs installation. “We’re proud to be part of community efforts that help others.”

One of the new homes will be built for single mother of one, Audrey Hardy. The other new home will be built for the Ngogas, a family of six who immigrated to the U.S. from Rwanda in hopes of providing their children a better life.

“We are thrilled to have support from Wright-Patt Airmen and the City of Fairborn,” said Dayton Habitat Executive Director Norm Miozzi. “We have been building and renovating homes for 35 years. Supporters like WPAFB and Fairborn are essential to our work of providing strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter to families like Audrey and the Ngogas.”

For more information on supporting the effort, contact development@daytonhabitat.org.