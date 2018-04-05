Posted on by

Tying blankets for children

,

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Wright State University students tied over 500 fleece blankets April 5 for local children in need during a Project Linus Blanket Making Marathon in the Student Union Atrium. Project Linus is a national organization that has delivered over six million blankets to children in need since 1995. Preparation began in September 2017, when students raised $5,000 and cut fabric.

