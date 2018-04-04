Voter registration still open for primary

Editor’s notes: To see what is on the primary ballot see inside today’s paper on page 8.

XENIA — Voter registration for the Tuesday, May 8 primary election will soon close.

The Greene County Board of Elections will stay open until 9 p.m. Monday, April 9 to accept registrations, according to Director Llyn McCoy. A voter registration form can be found on the county board’s website under the “Voter Registration” tab. If postmarked by April 9, registrations can be mailed to Greene County Board of Elections, 551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Ohio citizens can also register online through the secretary of state’s website; a link can be found on the board’s main page. Voters can also update their address or name.

New voters who are currently 17 but who will be 18 by the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 6 can register and vote for candidates to be nominated to the general election ballot at the primary. Those voters cannot vote on issues or state or central committee candidates as those races are decided at the primary.

Residents also have the option to vote absentee. To request a ballot, voters can download an application through the county’s board of elections website under the “Early In-Person/Absentee Information” tab. Requests must be mailed, not faxed, to Greene County Board of Elections by noon on Saturday, May 5.

Alternatively, voters may write a letter to the board which includes name, address, address to send the ballot to if different, telephone number, birth date, Ohio’s driver’s license number or last four digits of Social Security Number, election for which the ballot is being requested, party affiliation (primary only), a statement that the individual is a qualified voter, and signature of voter.

Early in-person voting at 551 Ledbetter Road begins Tuesday, April 10. The office will be open for early voting on the following days leading up to the election:

– Week One: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 10- Friday, April 13

– Week Two: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 16- Friday, April 20

– Week Three: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 23- Friday, April 27

– Week Four: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 30- Friday, May 4

– 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 5

– 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 6

– 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 7

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, May 8. Voters can use the “Voter Lookup” tool on the board’s website to find precincts and polling locations. Voters who have moved recently or changed their name should use this tool to make sure their information is current and accurate.

Greene County Board of Elections is open regularly Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30. Visit www.co.greene.oh.us/128/Board-of-Elections to find more information.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

