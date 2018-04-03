Pinwheels mark voices for children

Staff members plant the pinwheels in a base constructed by Greene County Parks & Trails crew members.

Allen Beam, GCP&T Maintenance Division, demonstrates to children services’ staff members how to insert the pinwheels into the newly-constructed base.

Greene County Children Services staff plant 1,000 blue pinwheels in front of its offices on Ledbetter Road on a snowy April 2. The planting of the pinwheels marks the beginning of National Child Abuse Prevention Month with each pinwheel representing a voice — 1,421 to be exact — that spoke out in concern for the safety of Greene County children in 2017.

Staff members plant the pinwheels in a base constructed by Greene County Parks & Trails crew members.