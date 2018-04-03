WPAFB hosting fundraising drive

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The 2018 Air Force Assistance Fund annual fundraising drive officially kicked off March 26 with a breakfast event at the USO on Area A. The drive will run through Friday, May 4.

The AFAF campaign is an annual, on-the-job fundraising appeal conducted by Air Force personnel for the benefit of Air Force personnel. AFAF campaign contributions provide financial support to four AFAF affiliates; the Air Force Village Charitable Foundation (AFVCF), the Air Force Aid Society (AFAS), the Air Force Enlisted Village (AFEV) and the General and Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation (LEMAY).

When he heard about the opportunity, 2nd Lt. Thatcher Hallock, an emergency room nurse with the 88th Medical Group, jumped at the chance to be Wright-Patt’s lead project officer for this year’s campaign

“I’m pretty new to the Air Force having only been on active duty for seven months,” Hallock said. “When I was working through my commissioning process I kept hearing about how the military is a family, and that we take care of our own. When I learned about the AFAF, and all that it does I saw it as a primary example of what it means to take care of our own.”

During the kickoff event, Hallock related some anecdotes that he heard when taking on the campaign.

“It seems that everyone I spoke to about the AFAF had a story about how the fund had helped them at some point in their career,” he said. “I heard about a young Airman who received plane tickets funded through the AFAF when that Airman had learned about the death of a loved one, and had to fly home, but didn’t have the resources available to do that.”

“I learned about another Airman who after getting into a car accident, and wasn’t able to pay for the needed repairs to his vehicle the AFAF stepped in to help out,” Hallock added. “That’s just a few of the many stories I heard about how the AFAF has been a direct benefit to our Airmen in times of need.”

AFAF unit project officers are assigned to each organization, explained Hallock. Throughout the six week campaign period they will be making the rounds through their organizations to explain the AFAF, and to relate ways to contribute.

“A joint letter from our Air Force senior leadership announcing this year’s AFAF campaign reminds us of the importance of giving back to our community,” said Col. Bradley McDonald, 88th Air Base wing, and installation commander. “The four charities supported by AFAF aid our Airmen in emergency situations, provide educational assistance, support base community programs, and make homes available for our retires and their surviving family members. These charities can only continue to support us if we support them. I ask that you continue our long tradition of taking care of our own by donating to the AFAF if you are able.”

More information is available by visiting www.afassistancefund.org/.