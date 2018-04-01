GCP&T earns beekeepers award

Submitted photo

Honored for their commitment to honey bees, Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) received the Greene County Beekeepers Association Outstanding Support Award at their March meeting. Current and past presidents Bill Starrett, GCP&T Chief Naturalist Cris Barnett, Mark Weaver, Dan O’Callaghan, Terry-Lieberman-Smith, Gene Glover and Dave Foubert presented the plaque. GCP&T has worked with the association for years in providing support and hosting educational events to the general public. For more information about GCP&T or honeybee programs, call 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com.