Airmen Against Drunk Driving seeks volunteers

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Airmen Against Drunk Driving (AADD) program of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base promotes the ability to provide helpful information to Team Wright-Patterson members who may find themselves in need of a safe ride home.

The committee for AADD is looking for responsible airmen willing to make a commitment to keeping individuals safe.

The point of contact for AADD is Staff Sgt. Jessica Eades, a client systems technician with the 88th Communications Group. Eades has been volunteering for approximately six months.

“I do it to help those who may need a ride and help prevent them from driving impaired, hurting themselves or others,” said Eades, “AADD was formed to provide the community with a volunteer support service for a problem that we know exist. We try to educate, provide awareness and offer a free alternative to drinking and driving while impaired.”

The service is available to anyone with a base identification card. The number to call for a free ride is 937-257-2233.

“I feel this approach will attempt to stop Airmen from drinking and driving and will promote a safer environment here at Wright-Patt AFB,” she said.

Shifts are filled with assistance from the base first sergeants. The first sergeants canvas their units for volunteers and agree to sponsor a weekend. Four airmen volunteer to answer phone calls over the specific weekend. Civilians and family members are welcome to help out too.

Volunteers answer calls on Friday and Saturday evenings from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m., before AFMC family days and posted holidays for Airmen needing a ride home.

According to the AADD Facebook page callers are asked basic information in order for a team to locate and pick them up. No record of the interaction is documented.

Currently, AADD is working out of the USO on Wright-Patt.

Airmen looking for a consistent long-term volunteer commitment can join the AADD community. AADD committee volunteers are asked to commit to six months. Volunteers may be eligible for a military service ribbon after attaining 500 hours of service.

For more details, e-mail Wright-Patt AADD at wpafb_aadd@us.af.mil.