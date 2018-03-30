Shelter Break-Out: GCAC hosting 5K again

XENIA — Pet owners from throughout the region and their dogs can join adoptable dogs of all shapes and sizes that will be breaking out of Greene County Animal Care and Control for the agency’s 5K Run/Walk 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12 on Creekside Trail.

The walk will begin at Greene County Parks & Trails’ James Ranch Park, 177 Fairgrounds Road, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. Participants will travel along the adjacent Creekside Trail.

As a fundraiser for Greene County Animal Care and Control, each participant can register for $25 per person. The registration fee includes a free T-shirt, (s)wag bag and Greene County Animal Care and Control (GCAC) slip-on leash.

“This will be our second annual Breaking Out 5K Walk/Run,” said GCAC Director Julie Holmes-Taylor. “We want to raise awareness of the great adoptable pets we have at our shelter that are looking for homes. It’s also a great chance to get our shelter dogs outside for new experiences, exercise and socialization.”

The 2018 event will also include a variety of food and other vendors on the lawn at GCPT’s James Ranch Park.

A raffle will be held with the winner receiving a handcrafted wooden dog house that will be displayed during the event. Additional raffle prizes will include baskets designed for people and their pets.

Volunteers from GCAC will be walking adoptable dogs that will be sporting commemorative bandanas. Adoptions can be done on-site at the agency’s mobile unit that will be at the event.

“We always accept donations of supplies and funds at our shelter,” she said, “and invite people to go to our website at www. co.greene.oh.us/animal and view our wish list of items. At the Shelter Break-Out 5K Run/Walk, however, we will be accepting check or cash donations.”

All donations will go the agency’s dog and kennel fund and directly benefit the animals served by GCAC.

Participants can register at GCAC 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or 12-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday as well as on-site at the event or online by visiting https://reservations.gcparkstrails.com/programs/1564/.

For more information, call GCAC at 937-562-7400 or email awissinger@co.greene.oh.us.