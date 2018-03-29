Scrambling to stuff the eggs

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

All 10,000 eggs that will be hunted by local children Sunday, April 1 at the city’s annual Easter egg hunt are stuffed and ready for action. Volunteers for the task included airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, as well as Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and Foy’s Stores volunteers.

Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matt Owen (left) and Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Ambassador Paul Newman Sr. (right) getting the eggs prepared for the hunt. Owen predicted that it would take approximately two hours to stuff all 10,000 eggs.

The 49th Annual Community Egg Hunt is slated for 21 p.m. Sunday, April 1 in Fairborn’s Central Park, 222 S. Central Ave. The hunt will be divided into three age groups, including 1-3 years old, 4-6 years old and 7-10 years old. Children in the 1-3 age group are permitted to have a parent assist them. Eggs are stuffed with both candy and prizes. Each age group will have the opportunity to win a bike.