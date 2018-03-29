Coalition offering free suicide prevention training

XENIA — The Greene County Suicide Prevention Coalition is offering four free Question, Persuade, and Refer (QPR) Gatekeeper Trainings across Greene County this spring.

The 1.5-hour training is being provided through grant funding that the coalition received from Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation. This educational program is designed to teach lay and professional “gatekeepers” the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to respond.

Anyone who is willing to learn how to recognize and refer someone at risk of suicide (parents, friends, neighbors, teachers, coaches, caseworkers, clergy, police officers) should consider attending this training.

Training will be held 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 5 at Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, 326 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs St. Fairborn; 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11 at Antioch Midwest, 900 Dayton St. Yellow Springs; 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 18 at Clark State Community College Greene Center, Room 233, 3775 Pentagon Blvd. Beavercreek; 6-7 p.m., Tuesday May 7 at Xenia Public Library, First Floor Meeting Room, 76 E. Market St., Xenia.

Registration is encouraged through Eventbrite and can be done at https://tinyurl.com/y7jtnpd3 or by searching “Greene County Suicide Prevention Coalition” on www.eventbrite.com.

For more information about the trainings or to get connected with the Greene County Suicide Prevention Coalition, contact Adriane Miller at the Mental Health and Recovery Board at 937-322-0648 extension 106 or by email at adriane@mhrb.org. Greene County Public Health is a member of the Greene County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

“If you or someone you know feels hopeless or like they have no reason to live call 937-376-8701 for help and support. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” GCPH officials said.