Pinwheel partners raise awareness of child abuse prevention

XENIA — To mark the beginning of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Greene County Children Services will plant approximately 1,421 blue pinwheels in front of its offices Monday, April 2 at 601 Ledbetter Road.

The pinwheels will be accompanied by a banner with the words “One Pinwheel. One Voice,” indicating that the pinwheels represent the number of people that spoke out in concern for the safety of Greene County children in 2017.

Other local organizations are joining Greene County Children Services in helping to raise awareness of the problem of child abuse in our community by participating in one or more of the following activities during the month of April:

Pinwheel Partners

More than 30 Greene County organizations are hosting their own smaller pinwheel displays this month, along with a Pinwheel Partner sign. Displays can be indoors or outdoors. Children Services provides pinwheels and signs to participating organizations, which include the following: Goodwill Easter Seals; Layh & Associates; KHN Transition Clinic; Stephan & Associates; Greene County ESC; the Jamestown, Xenia, Yellow Springs, Fairborn, Bellbrook and Cedarville Libraries; Greene County Archives; Recorder’s Office; Family Violence Prevention Center; GCBDD; Prosecutor’s Office; Community Action Partnership; GMHA; Michael’s House Child Advocacy Center; Greene CATS; WPAFB Family Advocacy Program; Security National Bank (Xenia); TCN Behavioral Health; Parks and Trails; Greene County Public Health; Auditor’s Office; and the Mental Health & Recovery Board.

Ohio Wears Blue Day – Wednesday, April 11

Most Pinwheel Partners are also participating in Ohio Wears Blue Day by encouraging their employees and/or members to wear blue on Wednesday, April 11. Children Services is providing lapel stickers to participants and encouraging them to e-mail photos for the agency to post on its Facebook page. Everyone is invited to participate and to e-mail photos to monica.schiffler@jfs.ohio.gov or send photos in a private message to the Greene County Children Services Facebook page.

CAPE 5K Walk/Run – Saturday, April 28

The Superhero CAPE 5K Walk/Run for Child Abuse Prevention and Elimination is the annual 5K event being spearheaded this year by Family Violence Prevention Center and Michael’s House Child Advocacy Center. Other sponsors include Children Services, the Board of Developmental Disabilities, Family Solutions Center, and JB Mechanical. In addition to medals for the best times in various age categories, there will also be awards for the best individual and team superhero costumes. The 5K will be held on Saturday, April 28. More details are available at www.runsignup.com.

Greene County organizations wishing to become a Pinwheel Partner or participate in Wear Blue Day should call Monica Schiffler, Public Relations Specialist with Greene County Children Services at 937-562-6618.