An egg-cellent morning

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Students at the First Baptist Church Wee School got prepared for Easter March 27 by dying eggs. Pictured are students Jordan, Eli, Adalyn and Piper along with Julianna Howell, a parent, as well as Kayla Howard, a teachers aid.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Students at the First Baptist Church Wee School got prepared for Easter March 27 by dying eggs. Pictured are students Jordan, Eli, Adalyn and Piper along with Julianna Howell, a parent, as well as Kayla Howard, a teachers aid.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Students at the First Baptist Church Wee School got prepared for Easter March 27 by dying eggs. Pictured are students Jordan, Eli, Adalyn and Piper along with Julianna Howell, a parent, as well as Kayla Howard, a teachers aid.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Students at the First Baptist Church Wee School got prepared for Easter March 27 by dying eggs. Pictured are students Jordan, Eli, Adalyn and Piper along with Julianna Howell, a parent, as well as Kayla Howard, a teachers aid.