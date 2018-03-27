Marathon prices to increase

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Runners planning on participating in the Air Force Marathon this September can save a little money on registration if they register before Wednesday, April 4.

That’s when prices will increase for the second time this year.

“This is the time of year when many runners are deciding on a fall race and beginning to train,” said Rick Perron, Marathon Marketing coordinator. “We want to encourage them to save a little money and register now.”

Prices for the full and half marathons are currently $95 and $85 respectively, while the 10K is $45. Prices for the full and half will increase by $10 Wednesday, April 4 while the 10K will increase by $5. The price for the 5K hosted by Wright State University will remain the same at $35 while the price for the new Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge will increase to $180.

The Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge! Series is a new feature to the race this year. Runners can register for the 5K, 10K and half marathon races as one event. In completing all three, runners will receive an additional premium medal. Registrants for the challenge must be able to complete the 10K race in one hour or less (9:41 pace) to be able to make it to the half marathon start time.

All registered runners receive a technical shirt and patch. Everyone who finishes a race also gets a medal celebrating this year’s featured aircraft, the MQ-9 Reaper. Medals are presented at the finish line by Air Force senior leaders. All races begin and end at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, except the 5K which takes place on the campus of Wright State University.

The Air Force Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifying event and the course goes past a number of historic landmarks including Huffman Prairie, where the Wright Brothers developed the world’s first practical airplane.

Distance Feb. 6-April 3 April 4-June 5 June 6-Sept. 13 Expo Marathon $95 $105 $110 $115 Half $85 $95 $100 $105 10k $45 $50 $55 $60 5k $35 $35 $40 $40 Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge! $165 $180 $195 $220