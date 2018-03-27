Genealogist to teach about ancestors’ records

XENIA — The Greene County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society with Deborah Carder Mayes will present “Talking to The Dead: 89 Records Pertaining to An Ancestor’s Death” 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7 at the Xenia Library, 76 E. Market St.

In her presentation, Mayes will discuss finding and using a variety of records pertaining to an ancestor’s death, where and how to find the records, what can be found in the records about the ancestor, finding other ancestors in these records, and how one record leads to another.

Mayes is a genealogist, speaker, writer, and researcher. Her passion for genealogy began 16 years ago when she started exploring her own family history. She frequently speaks and presents workshops and seminars several times a year at genealogical societies, libraries, and other organizations. She was acknowledged as a contributor to Elizabeth Shown Mills’ book, Evidence Explained. Currently, she writes a blog on her website and is writing a book on her father’s family history.

To learn more about Mayes’ genealogical pursuits and services vist her website and her blog at www.cardermayes.weebly.com.