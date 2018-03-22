Discovering outer space

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Community Library hosted STEM Discoveries March 22, inviting local children to learn about STEM-related topics among other kids near their own age.

STEM Discoveries on March 22 highlighted outer space. Children made models of the earth from Play-Doh to learn about how the sun orbits the planet.

