Discovering outer space

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Fairborn Community Library hosted STEM Discoveries March 22, inviting local children to learn about STEM-related topics among other kids near their own age.

STEM Discoveries on March 22 highlighted outer space. Children made models of the earth from Play-Doh to learn about how the sun orbits the planet.


