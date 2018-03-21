Memorial committee halfway to goal

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Military Veterans Memorial Project is halfway to meeting its financial goals after receiving funding from the State of Ohio. Pictured is the Fairborn Military Veterans Memorial Committee.

State Senator Bob Hackett and State Representative Rick Perales (pictured) were also able to secure $50,000 for Fairborn to fund lighting for a local baseball field, in addition to $75,000 to help with installing public WiFi along Main Street.

The committee publicly thanked State Senator Bob Hackett (pictured) and State Representative Rick Perales at the March 20 regular council meeting for their help.

The Fairborn Military Veterans Memorial will be located in front of the Fairborn Senior Apartments, located at 221 N. Central Ave.