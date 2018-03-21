Financial expert to speak at Wright State

FAIRBORN — A talk by internationally known personal finance strategist Peter Bielagus will highlight Life After Wright State 2018, a program designed to help graduating students as they transition into alumni and young professionals.

Bielagus will speak at Wright State University 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 21 in the Student Union Apollo Room. The event is free and open to the campus community and the public.

For more than a decade, Bielagus has been educating Americans about their personal finances. Formerly a fee-only financial adviser, Bielagus travels the globe delivering keynote addresses and workshops at colleges, corporations, independent schools and the military, even giving talks on military ships at sea. He has spoken in Europe, Japan, South Korea, Central America, the Middle East and in 49 of the 50 states.

Bielagus is the author of three books on personal finance and entrepreneurship. He has been featured in the Wall Street Journal and USA Today and has appeared on PBS and in other media. He also has developed his own YouTube show, “Money in the Movies,” which uses feature films to teach financial lessons.

Life After Wright State is a series of social and professional development activities designed to help graduating students as they move into their career fields. The series is sponsored by the Wright State Alumni Association.

“Peter is a highly engaging speaker who will provide attendees with ways that they can put more money in their pockets,” said Greg Scharer, executive director of the Office of Alumni Relations.