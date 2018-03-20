Democratic women’s club discussing initiative

XENIA — The Greene County Democratic Women’s Club will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, March 22 at the Greene County Democratic Party headquarters, 10 South Detroit Street, to discuss an upcoming ballot initiative, “The Neighborhood Safety, Drug Treatment, and Rehabilitation Amendment.”

Stuart McIntyre of the Ohio Organizing Collaborative will present the ballot initiative. This event is open to the public. Donations are welcomed, but not required.

According to a press release from the group, the constitutional amendment, proposed by four organizations — the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, the Ohio Justice & Policy Center, the Ohio Transformation Fund, and the Alliance for Safety and Justice — “aims to cut off the addiction-to-prison pipeline, end the probation-to-prison pipeline, reward personal rehabilitation in prison and make transformative investments in community health.”

“No one in Greene County is spared by the drug crisis we are facing. Even if none of your loved ones are struggling, we all feel the pressure on our local institutions. We, Democratic women, want to educate ourselves and our communities on solutions that are available. We do not look at this through a partisan lens, we look at this as working toward a solution for all. This ballot initiative could be the legislative frame we need to solve our crisis,” said Greene County Democratic Women’s Club President Linda Borgert.