FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Council approved section 10 of Waterford Landing, which will complete the housing development.

It will include 44 dwelling lots that will range from 6,300 square feet to 17,000 square feet. The section is nine acres in total, with approximately 1.5 acres being being dedicated to right of way space and three open spaces. Section 10 will extend Regatta Park Drive and create Scullers Lane.