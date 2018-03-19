Diana Marra to speak at FAA meeting

FAIRBORN — Diana Marra will be demonstrating her art techniques at the regular Fairborn Art Association meeting slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 3.

Marra loves the elegance and simplicity of the Chinese Brushstroke. Marra said,

“Each stroke can represent a leaf, a wing, an emotion,” Marra said. “So much can be said with so little. A simple elegant piece transitions into all cultures and fits every décor.”

For as long as she can remember, Marra has wanted to be an artist. Yet for whatever reason, she felt she had to do something scientific and did not pursue art professionally. With a dual major in chemistry and psychology from Ohio University, she began a 33-year career with Formica Corporation, primarily in engineering, design and global product development. Being able to visualize the end result as an artist and develop and implement production steps as an engineer was a unique and vital combination to her success.

Marra turned a 20-year sideline pursuit of art into an in-depth investigation into art history, designs of the masters, color theory, Photoshop, faux finishing, botanical drawing and Chinese brush painting. There, she found her niche: the ancient art of brush painting, with such elegance in its simplicity, captured her heart.

She began a year of global travel and artistic study in 2010, to capture the cultures and landscapes for future paintings, from jungle-trekking and cave-tubing in Belize to the International Crane Foundation in Wisconsin. She also toured and studied in Italy and from the Mediterranean to Hawaii.

Marra’s brush painting education included the Art Academy of Cincinnati, private study with Karl Feng, and a three-week tour and study with Ning Yeh in China including the New China University in Beijing, climbing The Great Wall, Yellow Mountain and Zhangjiajie, which was the inspiration for “Avatar” — old China as seen through an artist’s eyes. Her style includes both traditional, using Chinese ink and watercolor, matted and framed and a new contemporary style using acrylics on gallery-wrapped canvas.

The FAA meeting room is located at the rear entrance of the Fairborn Central Building, 221 North Central Ave. Parking and entrance are located around and behind the former school building, now senior housing. The public is welcome.