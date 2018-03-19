Fairborn recognizes Girl Scouts

FAIRBORN — Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller made a proclamation recognizing Girl Scouts of America.

“Girl Scout’s live by the Girl Scout law,” Keller said during the proclamation. “To be honest, fair, friendly, helpful, considerate, caring, couragous, and strong, responsible for what they say and do, to respect themselves, others and authority, use resources wisely, make the world a better place and be a sister to every Girl Scout.”

Keller additionally received an honorary designation as a Girl Scout — complete with the Girl Scout pledge.

“He’s getting his Girl Scout pin upside down because he cannot turn it right-side-up until he does an anonymous good deed,” said Dawn Gruber of the Girl Scouts of America as she fastened the Girl Scout pin to Keller’s jacket. “That is a Girl Scout tradition.”

The City of Fairborn includes 25 troops, 180 members of the Girl Scouts of America and 100 adult volunteers.

“We do have an active group of girls in Fairborn,” Gruber said. “We do appreciate your support.”

Each member of council was given a box of Girl Scout cookies after the proclamation was made. Gruber said Fairborn has a busy group of Girl Scouts and reported that local troops last year sold a combined amount of 29,500 boxes of cookies.

“Girl Scouts today will be outstanding citizens of tomorrow,” Keller said.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

