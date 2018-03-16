Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Faiborn Senior Center hosted a St. Patrick’s Day celebration March 16, inviting members to the facility to enjoy a meal — complete with green mashed potatoes — and dawn their best green attire.

Member Mecca Brzeczek was in the St. Patty’s spirit.

Individuals who participate in the senior center’s dulcimer class provided musical entertainment following the meal.

At the same time as the St. Patrick’s Day celebration, the senior center was also hosting a bake sale to benefit the facility. It will host another bake sale Friday, April 20.