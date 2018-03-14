Walmart undergoing county inspections

BEAVERCREEK — A county official said the Beavercreek Walmart has not reopened after its roof caught fire March 7 but is undergoing inspections.

Chief Building Official Al Kuzma at Greene County Building Regulation said he was not sure when the supercenter will reopen but that his team will perform the inspections when the store is ready before giving the all clear.

Kuzma said the store at 3360 Pentagon Boulevard had a couple inspections scheduled for March 13.

The first alert for the fire was issued around 4 p.m. March 7. Heavy smoke was reported.

Walmart employees and customers and the rest of the shopping center evacuated while Fairborn, Beavercreek and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was contained to the roof and solar panels.

A light haze of smoke was reported throughout the store but no fire was evident inside around 4:38 p.m.

Our partners at WDTN reported that stores around the area have reopened and that Dayton Power and Light crews checked the area.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.