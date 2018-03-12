Wright State gearing up for annual ArtsGala

FAIRBORN — The annual Wright State University ArtsGala, which has raised more than $2.5 million for arts scholarships during its 18-year history, is scheduled for Saturday, March 24, with an impressive program featuring student performances in theatre, dance, motion pictures, music and visual arts.

The 6 p.m. to midnight event in the Creative Arts Center is presented by the College of Liberal Arts. The popular black-tie-optional ArtsGala is regarded as one of the area’s premier arts events, drawing more than 800 patrons each year.

“ArtsGala is my favorite night of the year. The talent of our students is astonishing, the Creative Arts Center glows, the food and drink are spectacular, and our guests have a memorable time,” said Linda Caron, dean of the College of Liberal Arts. “But the best part is that all proceeds go toward scholarships for our deserving fine and performing arts students. Please join us.”

This year is ArtsGala’s 19th annual ArtsGala with many special events designed to celebrate the occasion.

Features this year include: Wind Symphony, featuring Stars and Stripes Forever, Selections from The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Live artistic creation by student artists, Student film festival, Chamber Orchestra performance, Opera performances, Dance performances, Collegiate Chorale performance, Six themed dining rooms, Cigar and college basketball tent and top-quality craft beer, bourbon and tequila tastings.

A silent auction, featuring mobile bidding this year, will offer over 100 items, including: Artwork by Wright State faculty, students, alumni and local artists, wide variety of wines and assortment of luxury gift baskets, gift cards and dining certificates.

ArtsGala tickets are $250 each. Tickets and information are available at 937-775-5512 or www.wright.edu/artsgala.