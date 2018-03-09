BREAKING: Moore guilty on all counts of rape, GSI

XENIA — A Greene County jury found a Xenia man guilty of all charges — five counts of gross sexual imposition, five counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 and three counts of rape by force — after deliberating for three hours this evening.

Anthony Moore, 36, is facing five sentences of 10 to life. He could receive three to 58 years on the remaining counts, according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alice DeWine.

“Tonight a Greene County jury returned multiple guilty verdicts against Anthony Moore for rape and gross sexual imposition. On behalf of Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen K. Haller, co-counsel David Hayes and victim advocate Cynthia Gevedon, I am so grateful that the juvenile victim received justice tonight. Her bravery ensures that no one else will have to suffer at the hands of Anthony Moore. The Xenia Police Division can be proud of their hard work,” DeWine said at the end of the trial.

DeWine also credited Detective Jeff Moore, Detective David Wilson and Officer Rebecca Lilje for their response and investigative work.

Over the course of the week, the jury heard from several witnesses, including the now-14-year-old girl.

She testified that she was sexually assaulted “almost every day” between the ages of 11 to 13.

Defense attorneys Adrian King and John Leahy argued the credibility of the girl, stating that there were conflicts in her statements and discrepancies in the timeline of when the alleged crimes took place.

Her family packed the courtroom tonight to hear the verdicts.

Moore is being held in the jail on a $150,000 bond with no 10 percent. Judge Michael Buckwalter will set sentencing for a future date.