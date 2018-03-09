Farrell to lead AFSAC

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Air Force officials recently announced that Brig. Gen. Sean Farrell, will become the Director of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate headquartered at Wright-Pattesron Air Force Base.

Farrell is currently the director, Strategic Plans, Programs and Requirements for the Air Force Special Operations Command located at Hurlburt Field, Florida.

He is responsible for ensuring Air Commandos worldwide are resourced and equipped through force structure planning and programming, establishing requirements and acquisition program oversight through the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Special Operations Command processes.

In his new role as AFSAC director, Farrell will be responsible for administering a $161 billion security assistance budget and leading an organization charged with providing security assistance and cooperation to international partners through foreign military sales.

Farrell entered the Air Force in 1990, receiving his commission through the ROTC program at Florida State University.

He is a command pilot with more than 3,500 hours in the AC-130H, AC-130W, AC-130U and C-130E aircraft and has flown combat missions in Bosnia and Afghanistan.

Farrell will replace Brig. Gen. Gregory Gutterman this summer.