Feb. 22

Sierra M. Stokes, 2954 Vester Ave. Apt. D, Springfield, guilty possession criminal tools, $265 fines, 180 days, 180 suspended. No future similar violation for two years. Extending current supervised community control up to two years.

Michael G. Morgan, 1861 Bordeaux, Fairborn, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 180 days, 178 suspended. Time concurrent. Good behavior for two years.

Gregory A Poss, 800 N. Maple Ave., Fairborn, guilty drug instruments, $265 fines, 180 days, 180 suspended. Up to two years supervised community control-no fee. Good behavior for two years.

Christopher L. Culbertson, 1839 Superior Ave., Fairborn, guilty menacing, $265 fines, 30 days, 29 suspended. Supervised community control up to two years. Assessment for drug/alcohol and follow-up. Good behavior two years.

Michael G. Morgan, 1861 Bordeaux, Fairborn, guilty possession drug instruments, $265 fines, 180 days, 178 suspended. Time concurrent. Good behavior for two years.

Letica C. Figueroa, 218 Heather Lane, Fairborn, guilty obstructing, $315 fines, 90 days, 88 suspended. Good behavior for two years.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

