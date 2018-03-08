GCPH encourages well water testing

More than 13.2 million households have their own well, representing 34 million people.

44 percent of the U.S. population depends on groundwater for its drinking water supply.

Groundwater is 20-30 times larger than all U.S. lakes, streams, and rivers combined.

XENIA — Greene County Public Health (GCPH) officials are observing National Groundwater Awareness Week March 11-17, encouraging well owners to evaluate their systems for maintenance issues to protect their wells from waterborne illnesses and contamination.

Officials said wells should be tested anytime there is a change in taste, odor, appearance, or after the system has been serviced. Greene County Public Health provides well water sampling for a fee. To schedule a water sample, call 937-374-5607.

Established in 1999, National Groundwater Awareness Week provides an opportunity for people to learn about the importance of groundwater and how the resource impacts lives. National Ground Water Association (NGWA) established the annual observance to highlight the responsible development, management, and use of water.

“Approximately 132 million Americans rely on groundwater for drinking water, so, simply put, the resource makes life possible,” said Aaron Martin, public relations and awareness manager of NGWA. “Additionally, groundwater is used for irrigation, livestock, manufacturing, mining, thermoelectric power, and several additional purposes, making it one of the most widely used and valuable natural resources we have.”

The 2018 GWAW theme of “Tend. Test. Treat.” was established to encourage a more holistic approach to sustain an adequate supply of quality water. Testing water might prompt well inspection and maintenance, and water treatment can mitigate naturally occurring contamination revealed by the test.

NGWA encourages every person to be a “groundwater advocate” both during National Groundwater Awareness Week and beyond by protecting and conserving groundwater.

For more information on Groundwater Awareness Week, visit GroundwaterAwarenessWeek.com or WellOwner.org. For more information on GCPH, visit www.gcph.info or call 937-374-5600.