Family Day to highlight meteorology

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Learn about various aspects of weather through a number of free demonstrations and hands-on activities during Family Day scheduled for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 17 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Activities include the game “Are you smarter than a fourth grader, weather edition,” demos and other activities about air pressure, density and temperature, as well as a tornado machine and more.

In addition, experts from the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Education Outreach Office’s Wizards of Wright program will demonstrate the properties of lightning with a Van de Graaff generator from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Museum’s Cold War Gallery.

“Storytime” begins at 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. in the STEM Learning Node in the Presidential Gallery. Preschool and primary-grade children are invited to hear stories about the weather and create their own weather-themed craft item.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about our extensive collection of Presidential aircraft by attending a fifteen minute “briefing” being offered at 10:45, 12:30, 2:00, 2:30 and 3:00 in our STEM Learning Node located in the Presidential Gallery.

All activities are free, and no advanced reservations are necessary. For additional information visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education/Family-Day or call the Education Division at 937-255-4646.