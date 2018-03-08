Tecumseh Council: Scouting for food

MIAMI VALLEY — Tecumseh Council Boy Scouts of America will conduct the largest single day food drive in the Miami Valley — Scouting For Food on March 17.

Local Scouts will be collecting food to deliver to local food pantries during a time of year when food pantry supplies are typically getting low. There will be close to 2,500 Scouts participating in the food drive in five counties (Clark, Greene, Clinton, Champaign, Logan).

Local Scouts in uniform will be leaving green door hangers on the front door of local homes on March 10. These door hangers will give instructions on what kind of foods they are accepting and how to leave the items. They will return on March 17 to collect the items and will proceed to take them directly to nearby pantries.

In 2017, Tecumseh Council Boy Scouts collected 54,000 pounds of food. This year they hope to collect 60,000 pounds. The local Scouts are looking forward to the community coming together to support their efforts during the Scouting For Food campaign. If you have any questions, you can contact the Tecumseh Council Boy Scout Office at 937-325-6449.