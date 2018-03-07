Students donate to FISH

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn High School Interactive Club raised $2,000 worth of funds and goods to donate to the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry.

Students doubled the amount donated compared to last year. They were able to raise the funds by hosting a Sadie Hawkins dance.

After students dropped off the goods, they were given a tour of the facility by Volunteers Bob and Jane Doorley, who spearhead the pantry operations.