FFD to receive donated carbon monoxide detectors

FAIRBORN — The Dayton Firefighters Federal Credit Union is once again donating carbon monoxide detectors to local Fire Departments. A total of 450 carbon monoxide detectors will go to eight fire departments —including the Fairborn Fire Department.

A presentation highlighting the donation is slated for 11 a.m. Thursday, March 8 at Station 1, 495 N. Broad St.

This is the third year in a row the credit union has donated carbon monoxide detectors to local fire departments for a total of 1,131 detectors. The credit union donates the detectors as part of their holidays skip a payment program. For each skip-a-payment fee received, the credit union donates a carbon monoxide detector.

In addition to Fairborn, the credit union will also deliver the carbon monoxide detectors in the next few weeks to Xenia Township, Kettering, Trotwood, Butler Township, Troy and West Carrollton fire departments. The City of Dayton received and installed all of its donated carbon monoxide detectors from the credit union last month. The combined three-year donation totals about $15,500.

“Donating the carbon monoxide detectors helps the communities we serve and the fire departments who protect them,” said Marketing Manger Shannon O’Neill.

The Dayton Firefighters Federal Credit Union is open to anyone that lives, works, worships or attends school in Montgomery, Greene and Miami Counties. It is currently a $58 million credit union with approximately 4,500 members. It has been in business since 1935.