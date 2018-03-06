Township trustee meetings

BATH TOWNSHIP — The Bath Township Board of Trustees will meeting in a regular session beginning 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 7 at the township office, 1006 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road in Fairborn. Township trustee meetings are open to the public and are regularly held on the first, third and fifth Wednesday of the month if applicable.

Greenway annual meeting

FAIRBORN — B-W Greenway will be kicking off its 20th Anniversary Celebration, highlighting how the organization began and where it is today, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Main St.

Zoning commission meets

BATH TOWNSHIP — The Bath Township Zoning Commission has planned meeting dates for the first half of 2018. They are slated for 7 p.m. Mondays April 2; May 7; June 4.

Free day camp

ENON — The “Living History DAY Camp” is looking for 10 area fourth and fifth grade students who would like to attend Day Camp Monday, June 18; or Wednesday, June 20; or Friday, June 22 for free. The Hertzler House Museum Committee is offering 10 free scholarships for fourth and fifth grade students who write a 200 word story or report about George Rogers Clark in their own words. Entries are due to Camp Director Barbara Arnold no later than Saturday, March 31. Send them to 162 Green Vista Drive, Enon, OH 45323.

Entries due

FAIRBORN — Entries for the Landscapes2018 Juried Art Exhibition by the B-W Greenway and Fairborn Art Association are due between 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 30 at the Fairborn Art Association Gallery. Visit the B-W Greenway website for all the details: www.bwgreenway.org

Center seeks homemakers

FAIRBORN – The Fairborn Senior Center is accepting applications for part-time homemakers. Hours will vary. Applicants must pass a background check and drug screen, and they must also have a valid driver’s license and car insurance. Apply at 325 N. Third St.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows.

