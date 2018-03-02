Motivational speaker, author to speak at WSU

FAIRBORN — Author and motivational speaker Bryan Ganey, who’s been featured on Rachael Ray, The Dave Ramsey show, CNN, Sirius/XM, and Headline News, is coming to the Wright State University Nutter Center.

After nearly losing his life to obesity-related illness, Ganey made drastic changes in his life, refused weight loss surgery and successfully lost almost 400 pounds on his own. He now speaks around the country motivating audiences to do what they never thought possible.

“I have been looking forward to hosting this event since June 2017 when I first heard of Mr. Ganey and his journey,” said Kelly Sullivan, Wright State student and president, co-founder of the Healthy Haven Club at Wright State. “I think this presentation will touch students and community members in a much deeper sense than just weight loss and health. I hope all attendees take away wisdom on how to tackle difficult situations and recover from failures they may encounter.”

The event will be hosted in the Berry Room Friday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Parking will be available at no charge.

Ganey is excited to be returning to the Miami Valley to share his message of success through failure.

“There are a lot of challenges I have overcome and lessons I have learned throughout my weight loss journey that people can learn from and apply in their lives. I am excited to be speaking to the students of Wright State and residents from the area. I grew up here and a lot of people also remember me from my time on the radio in Dayton.”

Gainey will also be holding a book signing after his presentation, offering for sale his book “Impossible: How I lost nearly 400 pounds without surgery.”

This event is sponsored by the Wright State University Healthy Haven Club, which is dedicated to promoting health and wellness on campus through exercise, eating in moderation and making healthy choices. Follow the club on Twitter and Instagram @wsuhealthyhaven.