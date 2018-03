FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools has received the Purple Star Award in recognition for its friendliness toward military families.

In order to earn the award, the district is required to have a military liaison on-site, host a military-friendly event and assist military families as they arrive to campus. District officials said receiving the award is great due to its proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

