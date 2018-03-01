Blue Coat awards to honor local safety officials

FAIRBORN — Fairborn Council 3724, Knights of Columbus, will hold its 45th Annual Blue Coat Awards Thursday, March 22 at the Mary Help of Christians Parish Center, 934 N. Maple Ave.

A social period will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will start at 6:30 p.m. The Award’s Program will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is usually over by 9:30 p.m.

Fairborn Council 3724 instituted the Blue Coat Awards in 1973 to honor police officers and firefighters in recognition of service to the community. The Fairborn Council 3724 later expanded those honored to include additional community service personnel from the City of Fairborn, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Wright State University, the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Patrol as well as a Scout, youth, Wounded Warrior and volunteer.

The Knights are expect State Senator Bob Hackett, State Representative Rick Perales, Greene County Commissioners Tom Koogler, Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller, City Manager Rob Anderson, Fairborn City Council members, police and fire chiefs, WPAFB Installation Commander Col. Bradley McDonald, security forces commander and fire chief, OSP Xenia Post commander, WSU police chief, Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer and others to be in attendance. There were 165 present for the ceremony last year.

The Knights wish to invite community members and guests to attend this outstanding community event. If individuals wish to attend, contact Blue Coat Awards Chairman John Wolfe at 937- 609- 4552 or by email at wmc45324jaw@aol.com.