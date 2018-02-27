Meal time with friends

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Senior Center hosts Lunch with Friends each Monday, inviting all members to sit down and share a meal together.

The menu Feb. 26 included items from Pizza Hut, including pizza, pastas, breadsticks and salad.