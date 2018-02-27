Meal time with friends

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News
The Fairborn Senior Center hosts Lunch with Friends each Monday, inviting all members to sit down and share a meal together.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News
The Fairborn Senior Center hosts Lunch with Friends each Monday, inviting all members to sit down and share a meal together.
The menu Feb. 26 included items from Pizza Hut, including pizza, pastas, breadsticks and salad.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Fairborn Senior Center hosts Lunch with Friends each Monday, inviting all members to sit down and share a meal together.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Fairborn Senior Center hosts Lunch with Friends each Monday, inviting all members to sit down and share a meal together.
The menu Feb. 26 included items from Pizza Hut, including pizza, pastas, breadsticks and salad.