Central Avenue to be resurfaced

FAIRBORN — Central Avenue from Slip Lane to Broad Street will undergo a resurfacing treatment in the coming months.

Fairborn City Engineer Don O’Connor said the roadway had not received treatment since 1999. As part of the construction project, the striping on the roadway will also be changed.

“What’s really driving the project is poor pavement condition,” he said.

The city was awarded a $518,536 grant from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, covering 80 percent of the total project costs. The project design was completed in-house by the city’s engineering department. The construction will be completed by Barrett Paving.

“Our plan is to take the concrete pavement off, make repairs similar to what we’re doing on Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, then replace it with new asphalt,” O’Connor said.

With the construction will come a stripe change where Central Avenue meets Broad Street. As it stands now, two lanes on Central Avenue direct vehicles to go forward. When the project is completed, the northbound left turn lane will be moved over to improve sight distance.

“This will help improve safety there,” O’Connor said. “We don’t have a huge history of crashes but it’s a simple fix that will help prevent crashes.”

