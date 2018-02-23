Children invited to hunt eggs

FAIRBORN — Children ages 1-10 will scramble for 10,000 candy and prize-filled eggs at the 49th Annual Community Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 1 in Fairborn’s Central Park.

The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Company Grade Officers’ Association and Foy Stores, will host the 49-year-old event that will present egg collecting opportunities for children divided into three age groups: 1-3, 4-6 and 7-10. Children in the 1-3 years-old category are permitted to have a parent or relative assist them.

After the hunt, the youngsters will proceed to the Fairborn YMCA gymnasium, 300 S. Central Ave., where each child will be given a prize while some will redeem special prize certificates among which will be bikes awarded to each age group.

Believed to be the longest running Easter Egg Hunt in the Miami Valley, various businesses, individuals and organizations traditionally make cash donations to help defray the cost of 10,000 eggs, candy and more than 2,000 prizes purchased each year.

“We are excited to be hosting the 49th Annual Fairborn Easter Egg Hunt,” said Fairborn Chamber of Commerce Director Matt Owen. “The Annual Easter Egg Hunt is a wonderful community event and a tradition for many Fairborn families.”