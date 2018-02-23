Auxiliary hosting scholarship opportunity

FAIRBORN — The American Legion Auxiliary Dignam-Whitmore Unit 526 is offering scholarships available by the National and Department American Legion Auxiliary Organizations.

Children of Warriors National President’s Scholarship — The National Presidents Scholarships — are awarded to children of veterans who served in the armed forces during the eligibility dates for the American Legion. Fifteen scholarships in the amount of $5,000 each will be awarded for 2018. Three scholarships will be awarded in each of the five divisions of the American Legion Auxiliary. All are gift scholarships and not loans. The applicant must complete 50 hours of volunteer service with in the community during his/her high school years.

The American Legion Auxiliary of Ohio will award one Department President’s Scholarship of $1,500. This is a gift scholarship, not a loan. The amount is sent in payments directly to the college of the winner’s choice. One scholarship of $1,000 is awarded to the second place scholarship applicant. The amount to be paid as requested by the school. The applicant must be an honorably discharged veteran, or a son or daughter (adopted, stepl, grand or great-grand) of a living, deceased or disabled honorably discharged veteran who served during the active war dates.

The American Legion Auxiliary Department of Ohio has established the Ohio American Legion Auxiliary Department Continuing education Fund to help meet the needs of upper-classmen, which is the Continuing Education Grant. Fifteen $200 grants are available for the 2017-2018 school year. These grants will be distributed to qualified applicants as applications are received until the funds are depleted for the current year.

The American Legion Auxiliary Department of Ohio Past Presidents Parley has a program to assist students pursing a degree in the nursing field, which is the Past Presidents Parley Nurses’ Scholarship. The applicant must be an honorably discharged veteran or a spouse, son or daughter (adopted, step, grand, great grand) of a living, deceased or disabled honorably discharged veteran who served in the Armed Forces during the eligibility dates for the American Legion.

Applications for the national scholarships are available online at www.alaforvetrans.org. All department Auxiliary scholarship applications are available at the Department of Ohio American Legion Auxiliary at PO Box 2760 Zanesville, Ohio 43702-2760. Contact Local American Legion Auxiliary for more information.