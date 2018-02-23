‘Secret Places’ art show highlights YSAC members

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs Arts Council is hosting “Secret Places” — an art show that highlights the work of its members.

The mediums and styles are expected to be greatly varied. It will be on display from Friday, Feb. 16 though Sunday, March 11.

You never know what to expect at a members show, the mediums are varied, the styles are as unique as our marvelous artists, according to gallery officials.

“The members show is a glorious, messy show, jam packed with art and always fun,” Gallery Coordinator Nancy Mellon wrote in a press release. “And this year, some of us will be dipping into our secret places to produce art that is — well — secret.”