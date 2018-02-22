GCPH offering infant feeding classes

XENIA & FAIRBORN — The WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program at Greene County Public Health has announced the availability of free infant feeding classes designed for pregnant women beginning Wednesday, Feb. 28.

These classes are open to all pregnant women and their support people, not just WIC participants. Pregnant women trying to decide how best to feed their newborn when he or she arrives can attend this class to attain valuable information to help them make the best choice for the health of their baby.

Topics covered will include how to feed a baby, getting started with breastfeeding, how to know if a baby is getting enough to eat, how to make infant formula, how to offer a bottle and more.

The classes will be offered monthly at both the Xenia WIC office, 360 Wilson Drive, and Fairborn WIC office, 600 Pierce Drive. Morning and late afternoon/evening classes are available. Participants only need to register for one class, not a series. Spouses, partners, and all other support people are strongly encouraged to attend.

Classes available in February and March are: 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 in Xenia; 10 a.m. Thursday, March 8 in Fairborn; 5:15 p.m. Thursday, March 8 in Xenia; 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 28 in Xenia.

Registration for all listed classes is required. Call the WIC office at 937-374-5641 to register or to find out more.