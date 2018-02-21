FHS to present ‘Cinderella’

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn High School Music Department will present “Cinderella” beginning Performances will take place 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, Friday, Feb. 23, and Saturday, Feb. 24 in the FHS Auditorium, 900 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

Tickets are $8 for students and senior citizens or $10 for adults. All seats are general admission, and doors will open 6 p.m. Tickets are available during school hours in the FHS Finance Office or can be purchased at the door. For more information, contact Gorretta at kgorretta@fairborn.k12.oh.us or at 937-879-3611, ext. 102.

Cast members include: Amanda Wilson (Ella), Elijah Engle (Prince Topher), Madison Errett (Madame), Jaidyn Brauer (Gabrielle), Jerin Burns (Charlotte), Michael Neff (Jean-Michel), Joe Fitzgerald (Sebastian), and Mary Shaw (Lord Pinkleton). The show is directed by Gorretta and Taylor Davis. The student stage manager is Vivianne Mellon, sound design by John Gorretta, pit orchestra preparation by John Gorretta and Aaron Campbell, set and stage design by Barb Skusa, costumes by Leann Errett and Keatha Wilson, and lighting design by Matt Focht of Markey’s Staging and Rental. Accompanist is Amy Whitehill.