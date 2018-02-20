Area Digest

Village council meetings

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Village Council of Yellow Springs will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, John Bryan Center Council Room, 100 Dayton St. The new elected officials will be sworn-in during this meeting. Village council meetings are regularly held on the first and third Mondays of the month and are open to the public.

Budget hearings

XENIA — The 2019 School Budget Hearings will be held 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 with the last hearing scheduled in the Greene County Auditor’s Conference room, second floor, 69 Greene St. The last hearing will be held 10:20 a.m.

Quarterly dinner

FAIRBORN — the League of Women Voters invites the community to attend its Quarterly Dinner at the Wandering Griffin, 3715 Presidential Drive in Fairborn. If individuals have ever wanted to know more about the league or are already a member, this meeting is for them. It is slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20. Guests order off menu and are responsible for their own tab. Contact the league at 937-228-4041 to save a seat.

Mental health meeting

SPRINGFIELD — The board meeting of the Mental Health & Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 at CareerConnectEd, 700, S. Limestone St. For information call 800-435-7968.

Township trustee meetings

BATH TOWNSHIP — The Bath Township Board of Trustees will meeting in a regular session beginning 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 at the township office, 1006 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road in Fairborn. Township trustee meetings are open to the public and are regularly held on the first, third and fifth Wednesday of the month if applicable.

Cattlemen banquet

XENIA — The Greene County Cattlemen’s Association will hold its annual meeting and banquet 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 in the Assembly Hall at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road. Following dinner featuring beef, the program will include industry information and recognition of 4-H and FFA members who exhibited in the beef cattle shows at the 2017 Greene County Fair. The Cattleman of the Year will also be announced. Business items will include election of directors. Tickets are $15; reservations are required. Contact the Greene County Fair Office at 937-372-8621 or Greene County OSU Extension at 937-372-9971 or Kent’s Feed Barn at 937-766-5570.

FHS to perform Cinderella

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn High School Music Department will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 through Saturday, Feb. 24. This will be a family-friendly show, with singing, costuming and special effects. Tickets are available now in the FHS Finance Office, 900 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road or can also be purchased at the door. Adult tickets cost $10, while students and seniors can attend the performance for $8.

Mobile mammography

GREENE COUNTY — Premier Health is making it easier to get a mammogram screening with its mobile mammography coach equipped with advanced imaging equipment. The following dates and times are open for appointments: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Miami Valley Hospital Jamestown Emergency Center, 4940 Cottonville Road, Jamestown. Schedule a mobile mammogram by calling 855-887-7364. For more information about the process and locations visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo or email MobileMammo@premierhealth.com.

Quilt display to open to public

ENON — The Enon Community Historical Society Research Room is housing a quilt display that will open to the public Thursday, March 1. The regulars hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday; or open by appointment by calling 937-864-7664. The ECHS is located at 45 Indian Dr.

Board to meet

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City School District Board of Education will meet 6 p.m. Thursday, March 1 in the media center at Fairborn High School, 900 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

City council meetings

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Council will meet in a regular session beginning 6 p.m. Monday, March 5 Fairborn Government Center Council Chambers, 44 W. Hebble Ave. City council meetings are regularly held on the first and third Mondays of the month and are open to the public.

Zoning commission meets

BATH TOWNSHIP — The Bath Township Zoning Commission has planned meeting dates for the first half of 2018. They are slated for 7 p.m. Mondays March 5; April 2; May 7; June 4.

GED, ESOL classes offered

FAIRBORN — Free GED Prep and ESOL classes are held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 at the Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, 326 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

Call the Miami Valley Career Technology Center Adult Education program at 937-854-6287 to enroll. Additional sessions will start Tuesdays, April 10 and May 1.

GED and Skills Upgrade Classes are also held at the Ohio Means Jobs Greene County location, 581 Ledbetter Road in Xenia. Call 937-562-6071 or 937-854-6287 for more information.

Art association invite

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Art Association invites local artists to attend its monthly meetings and art demonstrations. Meetings also provide the opportunity for area artists and art lovers to mingle with people of similar interests.

The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 at the Fairborn Art Association Gallery, in the rear of the Fairborn Senior Apartments, 221 North Central Ave. It will feature For more information visit www.fairbornart.org.

Greenway annual meeting

FAIRBORN — B-W Greenway will be kicking off its 20th Anniversary Celebration, highlighting how the organization began and where it is today, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Main St.

Free day camp

ENON — The “Living History DAY Camp” is looking for ten area fourth and fifth grade students who would like to attend Day Camp Monday, June 18; or Wednesday, June 20; or Friday, June 22 for free. The Hertzler House Museum Committee, who sponsors the camp, is offering ten free scholarships for fourth and fifth grade students who write a 200 word story or report about George Rogers Clark in their own words. They can research their topic, and write their own submission in ink or use a word program. Entries are due to Camp Director Barbara Arnold no later than Saturday, March 31. Send them to 162 Green Vista Drive, Enon, OH 45323. Up to ten winners will be notified so they can choose the date they want to attend the Day Camp to pretend it’s 1854 and spend a day learning how children of the time worked and played.

Trail closed

GREENE COUNTY — The Little Miami Scenic Trail from Brush Row Road to Clifton Road is closed for a water main installation by Greene County Sanitary Engineering. The project is expected to be completed by Saturday, March 31.

Trail patrons will experience barricades on this section of the trail and there is no detour route posted; trail users should not ride beyond the barricades. For more information call Greene County Parks and Trails at 937-562-6440 or email info @gcparkstrails.com.

Entries due

FAIRBORN — Entries for the Landscapes2018 Juried Art Exhibition by the B-W Greenway and Fairborn Art Association are due between 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 30 at the Fairborn Art Association Gallery. Visit the B-W Greenway website for all the details: www.bwgreenway.org

Auditor’s office meetings

XENIA — The Greene County Budget Commission and the Greene County Board of Revision will hold a meeting 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday in the Greene County Auditor’s Conference Room.

Minimalists to meet

YELLOW SPRINGS — Dayton Minimalists meet 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month at the John Bryan Center, Yellow Springs.

Soin seeks volunteers

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center is accepting adult volunteer applications for those interested in doing secretarial work, data inputting, and receptionist duties. Those applying should have strong skills with MS Office Suite, have ability to answer the phone and take messages, basic knowledge of office equipment, and enjoy learning new things. Those interested should apply online at www.ketteringhealth.org/volunteer.

Center seeks homemakers

FAIRBORN – The Fairborn Senior Center is accepting applications for part-time homemakers. Hours will vary. Applicants must pass a background check and drug screen, and they must also have a valid driver’s license and car insurance. Apply at 325 N. Third St.

