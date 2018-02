FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Council approves section five of the Bluffs on Trebein Feb. 19 during the regular meeting.

The residential housing subdivision includes six total sections. The newly approved section five will continue section four, extending one existent boulevard and creating one additional street.

It will include 34 dwelling lots, taking up more than seven acres and more than one acre of right-of-way space.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

