IT students compete, succeed

XENIA — Information Technology seniors Clare Butcher of Beavercreek and Matthew Rigg of Bellbrook led Greene County Career Center main campus competitors with first place finishes at the recent Business Professionals of America Regional Leadership Conference at Springfield-Clark CTC.

Butcher won the banking and finance event while Rigg was first in business law and ethics. Butcher also took second in prepared speech, while Rigg was runner-up in human resource management.

Additionally, Isabel Tettau and Ian Soderquist from the Xenia High School information technology program placed first in video production team.

Senior Seth Licklider of Xenia was second in database applications, while juniors Brendan Koeppl of Beavercreek and Jace Adkins of Bellbrook placed third in presentation management and fundamentals of web design events, respectively. They are enrolled in information technology at the main campus.

Butcher, Rigg, Tettau, Soderquist, Koeppl and Adkins advance to the BPA State Leadership Conference in Columbus Thursday, March 8.

Tanner Conway of Fairborn, Matthew Ramer of Fairborn, Gavin Baise of Greeneview and Trystan Burch placed third in the broadcast news production team completion. All four are juniors in the digital media program. They were one position away from advancing to the state event.

A number of information technology students placed among the leaders but fell just short of reaching the podium and qualifying for the state competition. The presentation management team of Jacob Barty of Beavercreek, Austin Toney of Beavercreek, and Alex Henderson of Xenia took fourth place. Landon Shoemaker of Beavercreek was fifth in computer security, Joseph Anderson of Beavercreek was sixth in PC servicing and repair, and the team of Kyle Morgan of Beavercreek, Branden Walker of Fairborn, Licklider and Aaron Luka of Xenia took sixth in video production team.

The information technology program on the main campus is taught by Richard Kayser. P.R. Frank teaches information technology at Xenia High School. Joe Bargdill and Rick Mack are the main campus digital media teachers.