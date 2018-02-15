Love all around: seniors celebrate Valentine’s Day

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Senior Center hosted a special lunch Feb. 15 in the spirit of Valentine’s Day. Menu items highlighted surf and turf options, complete with steak, shrimp, salad, bread, a baked potato and strawberry shortcake for dessert.

Members participated in a raffle drawing and had the opportunity to win a number of Valentine’s Day treats. The Fairborn Senior Center will host a chili cook-off 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. It will feature nine competitors and five local “celebrity” judges and costs $5 for admission. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

