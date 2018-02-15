Leonard Williams to speak at FAA meeting

FAIRBORN — Local artist Leonard Williams will be a speaker and demonstrator at the Fairborn Art Association meeting slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 6.

Best known for his vibrant watercolor scenes, Williams concentrates on the realistic depiction of nature and landscape vignettes. His paintings invite the viewer to become a part of the setting.

Williams grew up with a love of nature, a deep concern for the earth and a passion for the American west. He draws his inspiration from the infinite world of nature — its lands and seas, its animals and its people.

This popular artist’s paintings have been recognized in numerous juried shows, both locally and nationally, and his studio walls are peppered with a variety of ribbons, awards and honors. Many of his works are featured in private and corporate collections across the country. His work can be seen in “The New Creative Artist” by well known artist/author Nita Leland, and he is a featured artist in her newest book “Confident Color.” In addition, his drawings appear in a series of learning and activity books for children in grades one through five produced by Children’s Historical Publishing.

A native of Dayton, Williams spent 25 years as a firefighter for the City of Dayton and more than 35 years as a sign painter. Drawing since childhood and primarily a self-taught artist, he has refined his natural talents by attending workshops given by many nationally known artists such as Stephen Quiller, Don Andrews, Nicholas Simmons, John Salminen, Jack Hines, and Robert Bateman and by studying at the yearly Pro-Art Workshop in Big Timber, Montana for more than 11 years.

Now retired, he lives in the Caesar Creek area of Waynesville, where he concentrates full-time on his painting. Williams also teaches beginning and intermediate watercolor classes and beginning drawing workshops at Rosewood Art Centre in Kettering and give demos and workshops throughout the surrounding area.

Williams is an active member and past president of the Dayton Society of Painters and Sculptors, and an active member of the Ohio Watercolor Society, the Western Ohio Watercolor Society, the Greater Cincinnati Watercolor Society, the American Impressionist Society and the Ohio Plein Air Society.

The FAA meeting is located at the rear entrance of the Fairborn Central Building, 221 N. Central Ave. Parking and entrance are located around and behind the former school building, now senior housing. The public is invited to the meeting.