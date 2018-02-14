Cupid’s arrow strikes Fairborn

Florists and Hollon Flowers officials include Carolyn Hollon (owner), Yo Schiely, Jocelyn Whitt, Kristin Pitstick and Jamie Brauer. Officials joked that Hollow Flowers has been “saving marriages and relationships” since 1990.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Florists at Hollon Flowers were busy Feb. 14 preparing bouquets and other Valentine’s Day treats for local wives and girlfriends. According to officials at Hollon Flowers, Valentine’s Day orders initially started approximately two weeks ago but have steadied and increased over the last week. Hollon Flowers is expecting even more orders for Mother’s Day, which is Sunday, May 13.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

