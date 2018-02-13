Structural issues condemn some Fairborn Apartment buildings

FAIRBORN — Multiple buildings within the Fairborn Apartments have recently been condemned — either temporarily or permanently displacing its residents.

The city was informed in mid-December by two individuals on the same day that a four-plex building, or 12 units, within the Fairborn Apartments did not have heat for the previous three weeks.

Fairborn Development Services Manager Missy Frost highlighted that the only immediate solution was to utilize space heaters. However, the city opted to step in, determining that the tenants “can’t live in those conditions.”

As a result, tenants were displaced for approximately two weeks as the management company and owners in charge of the Fairborn Apartments fixed the heating issue. Frost highlighted that the city is aiming to do what is best for the tenants.

However, as the investigation continued, a building was discovered to have structural issues — which could take longer than two weeks to fix. Tenants within the building that was not structurally sound — four families — were moved to other available units within the Fairborn Apartments.

Through various conversations and observing the construction, Frost concluded that the facilities were built in the 1940s-1950s. She said she understands that the Fairborn Apartments were initially utilized as base housing. However, she pointed out that this is not the first time the Fairborn Apartments have experienced condemnation. The city, alongside Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is aiming to work with the managers and owners of the Fairborn Apartments to ensure they are safe and livable for current and future tenants.

Greene Metro Housing was not available for immediate comment.

Block grant funds

The City of Fairborn offers block grant funds to assist homeowners with repairs. It can fund items impacting the structural integrity of the home, such as the roof, plumbing, doors, windows, electricity, siding — essentially the “main components of the house,” Frost said.

Individuals wishing to receive assistance can start the process by calling Frost at 937-754-3060 and undergoing an application process. A city official will inspect and assess the home for the needs and the repairs will start there. Timing for the entire process typically takes four-to-six months, but can vary depending on the type of repair and weather conditions.

“Typically, the amount of assistance we give can become a second mortgage on their property, but that becomes totally forgiven over a five-year time span. So 75 percent of it is forgiven after five years, the remaining 25 percent is due and payable when the deed transfers or whenever they sell the house,” Frost said in a previous interview. “There’s no out-of-pocket money for the homeowner to get these repairs for their home.”

By Whitney Vickers

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

